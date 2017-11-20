Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Legendary Singer And Actress Della Reese Dead

Della Reese is dead after peacefully passing away Sunday evening.

Foxy NC Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment
Roma Downey Honored With Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Hollywood lost another legend. Musician and actress Della Reese peacefully passed away in her home Sunday evening. She was 86.

“On behalf of her husband, Franklin Lett, and all her friends and family, I share with you the news that our beloved Della Reese has passed away peacefully at her California home last evening surrounded by love. She was an incredible wife, mother, grandmother, friend, and pastor, as well as an award-winning actress and singer. Through her life and work she touched and inspired the lives of millions of people,” her costar Roma Downey confirmed to PEOPLE in an exclusive statement.

Della Reese began her singing career when she was tapped, at 13 years old, to perform with Mahalia Jackson’s gospel group. She eventually went on to release six jazz albums and produce a top 20 hit. Reese played the beloved Tess on Touched By An Angel and appeared on other influential shows like The Mod Squad, The Love Boat, Sanford and Son, MacGyver, Night Court, and The Young and the Restless. She was the first Black woman to co-host The Tonight Show with Johnny Carson.

Singer and Actress Della Reese

Source: John Springer Collection / Getty

Della famous scene in Harlem Nights remains a classic Black moment in film.

Della is survived by her three children and husband Franklin Lett.

RELATED STORIES:

Rest In Power: ‘Cosby Show’ Actor Earle Hyman Dead At 91

26 Girls Migrating From Nigeria And Niger, Found Dead At Sea

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Legendary Singer And Actress Della Reese Dead

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Stork Alert! John Legend And Chrissy Tiegen Are…
 15 hours ago
11.22.17
#MeToo: Gabby Douglas Says Former USA Team Doctor…
 16 hours ago
11.22.17
Tamar Braxton Kicks It With Fans In Richmond…
 17 hours ago
11.22.17
Bun In The Oven: Eva Marcille Is Expecting…
 20 hours ago
11.22.17
Rep For Aretha Franklin Denies Deathbed Rumors: “Please…
 21 hours ago
11.22.17
Tyra Banks Makes Triumphant Return In New ‘ANTM’…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Judge Orders Tyrese To Refrain From Spanking Daughter,…
 23 hours ago
11.21.17
Colin Kaepernick Speaks To Meek Mill, Says ‘He’s…
 24 hours ago
11.21.17
Eniko Hart Gives Birth To Healthy Baby Boy
 1 day ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNYS8’ Recap: Yandy Gives Her Monster-In-Law A Taste…
 1 day ago
11.22.17
Porsha Williams Wants To Be Friends With NeNe…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Is Joseline Hernandez Dating Peter Thomas?
 2 days ago
11.22.17
‘LHHNY’ Star JuJu Confirms Split With Cam’ron After…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Jay Z & Mary J. Blige Lead NAACP…
 2 days ago
11.22.17
Photos