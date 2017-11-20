Largest Number Of African-American Students Win Rhodes Scholarships

News One
Largest Number Of African-American Students Win Rhodes Scholarships

Simone Askew, the first Black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point, is among the group of scholars.

Ten African-American students are among the group selected from the United States to receive the prestigious Rhodes scholarships for 2018—the largest number of Black students to earn the scholarship in a single Rhodes class, the Washington Post reported.

“This year’s selections…reflects the rich diversity of America. They plan to study a wide range of fields across the social sciences, biological and medical sciences, physical sciences and mathematics, and the humanities,” Elliot F. Gerson, American secretary of the Rhodes Trust, said in a statement released on Sunday announcing the winners.

SEE ALSO:  Howard Student Among Record Number Of Blacks To Earn Rhodes Scholarships

The scholarships cover all expenses for two or three years of post-graduate studies at Oxford University in England starting in October 2018. The recipients were selected independently by 16 committees around the country meeting simultaneously, Gerson stated. In all, the Rhodes Trust announced the 32 men and women. They come from a range of backgrounds. One of them is a Portland, Oregon, man who has studied gaps in his hometown’s “sanctuary city” policy protecting immigrants in the country illegally from deportation. Another recipient is a Massachusetts Institute of Technology student developing a prosthetic knee for people in poor countries. Also among the group is Simone Askew, the first Black woman to lead the Corps of Cadets at West Point.

READ MORE:   First Black Woman To Lead West Point Cadets

Askew capture attention in August when she was selected to serve as first captain of the 4,400-member Corps of Cadets. It’s recognized as the highest position in the cadet chain of command at West Point. She’s majoring in international history and plans to study evidence-based social intervention, stemming from her interest in how rape is used as a method of genocide. The winners came from a group of 866 applicants who were endorsed by 299 colleges and universities.

SOURCE:  Washington Post, Associated Press

