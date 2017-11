Chance The Rapper steals the show on SNL

Chance The Rapper has performed numerous times on SNL, but this is a first hosting the show. Check out his opening monologue and his version of a Thanksgiving songs.

One of the highlights of the evening, a “Boyz II Men”-style song about missing Barack Obama, performed by the Chance the Rapper along with SNL cast members Chris Redd and Kenan Thompson.

🎶 Every night / I turn the TV on and cry

(And I cry, and I cry)

I say why / I feel like we're all gonna die 🎶#ChanceOnSNL pic.twitter.com/VYiPfwNC7U — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) November 19, 2017

More News:

VOTE: Who Is HelloBeautiful’s Sexiest Man Of 2017?

Black Trump-Loving Pastor Tells MSNBC’s Joy Reid: ‘Morality Is Not A Requirement To Be A Political Leader’

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: