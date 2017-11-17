Jennifer Hudson & David Otunga Call It Quits After 10 Year Engagement

Foxy NC Staff

Vocal powerhouse Jennifer Hudson has officially split from finance David Otunga after nearly ten years, People reports.

In an official statement from Hudson’s camp, her rep explains, “They have been in the process of ending their relationship for a number of months. Today, Jennifer requested and received a protective order against her ex-fiancé. Jennifer’s actions are solely taken in the best interest of their son,” the statement concludes.

Otunga’s rep expressed disappointment in Hudson’s request to receive a protective order.

“Mr. Otunga has never abused or harassed Ms. Hudson or their son, and it is unfortunate, especially in today’s climate, that she would feel the need to make these false allegations against him,” Otunga’s attorney, Tracy M. Rizzo told the press.

“Mr. Otunga looks forward to his day in court and in being awarded the residential care of the parties’ only child.”

The pair began dating back in 2008, and Otunga wasted no time popping the question to the successful ‘American Idol’ alum. Hudson’s elation about her growing family was quickly mired by tragedy when her mother, brother and nephew were murdered by her brother-in-law just a month later.

In the midst of the devastation, the couple would welcome a son, David Otunga Jr, in 2009.

