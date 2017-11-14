NEWS ROUNDUP: The Next Rachel Dolezal In Florida?; Penn State Hazing Death Charges

NEWS ROUNDUP: The Next Rachel Dolezal In Florida?; Penn State Hazing Death Charges

The person says they identify as "transracial" in a new interview with a Tampa Bay TV station.

Team Cassius
BIG LIES

A Florida transgender person told a Tampa Bay TV station that, like Rachel Dolezal, they are “transracial.” Ja Du, who was born white, says they identify with Filipino culture, according to WTSP-TV. “Whenever I’m around the music, around the food, I feel like I’m in my own skin,” they said. “I’d watch the history channel sometimes for hours you know whenever it came to that and you know nothing else intrigued me more but things about Filipino culture.”

BIG FACTS

New charges have been filed against 17 Penn State fraternity members in the hazing death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Timothy Piazza. A newly recovered video clip shows Piazza being given 18 drinks in under 90 minutes during a pledge event in February, according to NBC News. Stacy Parks Miller, Centre County, Penn. district attorney, reportedly stated the frat brothers were the only ones seen handing drinks to Piazza when he fell down a set of stairs.

“Of the 17 charged Monday, 12 are new defendants and five were previously charged,” NBC News reports.” In addition, five of those charged are facing both involuntary manslaughter, which carries a maximum punishment of 2-1/2 to five years, and aggravated assault, which carries a maximum prison term of 10 to 20 years.”

SOURCE: WTSP-TV, NBC News

Remember: Transgender Women Who Have Been Murdered In 2017

Trans people, and trans women of color especially, are under attack in this country. Last year marked the deadliest year on record for transgender people, with 27 murders. In 2017, there have already been seven murders and we’re only in the third month. Considering trans women’s risk of sexual violence, trans people’s economic vulnerability, and trans women’s often hostile interactions with police, tons of work must be done to protect and support trans people. As activists continue to organizes and communities continue to discuss, we honor the seven trans women on record who have been killed in 2017.


 

 

