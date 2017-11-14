Entertainment News
Xscape Recording Music WITHOUT Kandi Burruss

You might want to catch Xscape now while they're still a complete unit.

The ladies of Xscape may soon be kicking it as a trio because Kandi Burruss doesn’t plan to record new material with the group.

As exciting as the Xscape reunion has been for 90s R&B fans, the fate of the group is looking a wee bit shakey again.

During their super-awkward appearance on Watch What Happens Live, one fan asked whether there was any new music coming out of the group. LaTocha Scott confirmed that they are in the process of recording new material, but there is a catch to the good news.

Before anyone could get confused about Kandi’s standing in Xscape she made it very clear that the girls will be carrying on without her.

“They are doing new music,” she cautiously stated, noticably distancing herself from the rest of the group. “I’m going to be doing Broadway and some other things, and they’re going to be working on music.”

When host Andy Cohen asked if things were still good between everyone, none of them could really say yes. Kandi noted that they have been bumping heads again, which doesn’t come as a surprise for anyone watching Xscape: Still Kickin’ It.

Although he Andy wrapped up a mostly positive note, he did make a comment that fans may want to catch Xscape’s reunion tour now before it falls apart.


That might sound harsh to viewers, but anyone who caught Xscape’s session on Watch What Happens Live will surely have caught the tension between Kandi and Tamika Scott in the clips below.



