Veterans Day Activities In Triangle

African descent female in military uniform saluting American flag

Source: fstop123 / Getty

Check out activities in the Triangle honoring our active and retired military:

North Carolina Veterans Day Parade: The Raleigh parade, on November 11, starts at 9 a.m. starting at South Salisbury Street between Martin and Lenoir streets.

Veterans Day Observance in Cary: The Town of Cary will hold a Veterans Day Observance on November 11th, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Veterans Freedom Park, 1513 N. Harrison Ave. It will include speakers, patriotic music and more.

Invisible Wounds: A Duke University Speaker Series to Accompany “The Unknown Soldier”: Five different speaking events, from November 7 to November 17, provide insight into the photography exhibit by David Jay at Fredric Jameson Gallery, Duke’s East Campus. Follow links for descriptions of the exhibit, as well as the speaker series. Free.

Veterans Day Ceremony in Wake Forest: November 11, 11 a.m. at Wake Forest Veterans Memorial located on the grounds of Heritage Golf Course Parking lot, 1234 Heritage Club Ave, Wake Forest. The ceremony will honor those who serve and who have served.

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Photos