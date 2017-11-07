True Diversity In Children’s Books Requires Non-Stereotypical Characters

True Diversity In Children’s Books Requires Non-Stereotypical Characters

A new database of children’s books reveals a disturbing pattern with characters of color.

African-American kids are raising awareness for the need of children’s books with diverse characters. At age 10, Marley Dias famously launched #1000BlackGirlsBooks, a book drive to collect 1,000 books about Black girls. Her campaign caught fire and showed the urgency not only for diversity but also non-stereotypical characters.

Quartz reported that researchers from Maine’s Bates College launched Diverse Bookfinders, a database of 1,300 children’s books, and discovered in the process a disturbing pattern of stereotyping characters of color.

Typically, Black characters live oppressed lives. And Asian and Hispanic characters are places in culturally biased settings.

“These [traditional cultural settings] are important, but not rich, and can perpetuate stereotypes that Hispanic children are different or ‘other,’” Krista Aronson, a psychologist and the lead researcher, said, according to Quartz.

“The same is true about African American children; it’s a stereotype—that Black children are in a struggle or somehow superheroes and ever resilient,” she added.

Until book publishers get the message, kids like Marley and 12-year-old Sidney Keys III, from St. Louis, are guiding the way. Sidney started a book club named Books N Bros for boys his age to discover books with characters that look like them and lead positive, uplifting lives filled with accomplishments.

Meanwhile, Aronson’s team has a mission to categorize all the children’s books about people of color, published or reprinted in the United States since 2002.

SOURCE:  Quartz

Photos