Inside Her Story: Traffic Reporter Demetria Oblior Swerves On Haters

Tom Joyner Morning Show

WFAA traffic anchor Demetria Obilor was body shamed by a viewer for her body type and the way she dressed. Not having it, Obilor shot back with an inspiring message of being proud of who she was that went viral on social media even getting the attention of Chance The Rapper.

BIIIIIIG MAD https://t.co/E9yzWbU9m8 — Lil Chano From 79th (@chancetherapper) November 3, 2017

“I always chose to focus on the love and positivity of it all….You feel the spirit it’s like an overwhelming experience,” explained Obilor of the love she’s received from people.

Body shaming is a reoccurring offense that happens in all areas of life, but Obilor isn’t shaken by it.

“I know who I am. I’m grateful to have a strong family and a huge network of support.” Obilor takes offense to those comments because of the “underlying message that who she is (I am) is not enough and that is not okay.”

Addressing the haters, showing love to my ppl 💗 and thank you @chancetherapper 💯 pic.twitter.com/ks2cTSuLLe — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) November 3, 2017

