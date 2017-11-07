Top Of The Morning: Lamar You Good?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

11/7/17- Lamar Odom took a spill at the club on his birthday, but Sybil wants to know how much is too much? He escaped death once, so why would he put himself there again?

