Shemar Moore Is Back

bvick
Shemar Moore Visits Hollywood Today Live

Source: David Livingston / Getty

Near the end of Season 12 of Criminal Minds, announced that he was leaving the show. His character was written off with an open door if he decides to come back. Now, Moore will star in his own show, S.W.A.T. The show will air on CBS and premier tonight at 10 p.m.

Moore started his acting career started in 1995 on an episode of ‘Living Single’ but it blew up when he got the role as Malcolm Winters on CBS’s ‘The Young and the Restless’. He’s also stared in several movies including ‘The Brothers’, ‘Diary of a Mad Black Woman’ and ‘The Bounce Back’.

