Halloween Safety Tips

Everyone loves loading up on free candy, but before heading out the door to trick or treat, make sure you have what you need to stay safe on the streets. Halloween this year falls on Tuesday October 31st, and what could be more fun than dressing up in a costume, and eating free candy?

Local law enforcement officials have some tips for you and your kids to stay safe this Halloween.

Makes sure drivers can see you

Tips for drivers

For people driving Halloween night, be aware and observant.

• Children under the age of 12 should only trick-or-treat with adult supervision.

• If children are mature enough to be out on their own, they should stick to familiar areas that are well-lit and trick-or-treat in groups.

• Make sure costumes fit correctly to reduce the risk of trips or falls.

• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. When possible choose light colors.

• Costume swords, knives and similar accessories should be short, soft and flexible.

• Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.

• Only walk on sidewalks wherever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.

• Choose face paint and makeup that does not contain lead. A majority of the makeup made in China often contains dangerous chemicals such as lead, nickel, cobalt and chromium. When you buy makeup for your kids, make sure it doesn’t say made in China.

Best Halloween candy

• Have children carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. (Remind children not to chew or break glow sticks since the liquid in the sticks is hazardous.)

• Children should enter homes only if they are with a trusted adult. Children should visit only well-lit houses.

• Be sure costumes are flame resistant.

• Children should never accept rides from strangers.

• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries.

• Check treats for signs of tampering before children eat them.

• Remind children to eat only treats that they received in the original, unopened wrappers. Candy should be discarded if the wrapper is faded or torn, or if the candy is unwrapped.

