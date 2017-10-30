Local
Home > Local

Halloween Safety Tips

Jodi Berry
1 reads
Leave a comment
Children in Halloween costumes jumping for joy

Source: Granger Wootz / Getty

Everyone loves loading up on free candy, but before heading out the door to trick or treat, make sure you have what you need to stay safe on the streets. Halloween this year falls on Tuesday October 31st, and what could be more fun than dressing up in a costume, and eating free candy?

Local law enforcement officials have some tips for you and your kids to stay safe this Halloween.

Makes sure drivers can see you

Tips for drivers

For people driving Halloween night, be aware and observant.

• Children under the age of 12 should only trick-or-treat with adult supervision.
• If children are mature enough to be out on their own, they should stick to familiar areas that are well-lit and trick-or-treat in groups.
• Make sure costumes fit correctly to reduce the risk of trips or falls.
• Decorate costumes and bags with reflective tape or stickers. When possible choose light colors.
• Costume swords, knives and similar accessories should be short, soft and flexible.
• Lower your risk for serious eye injury by not wearing decorative contact lenses.
• Only walk on sidewalks wherever possible or on the far edge of the road facing traffic.
Choose face paint and makeup that does not contain lead. A majority of the makeup made in China often contains dangerous chemicals such as lead, nickel, cobalt and chromium. When you buy makeup for your kids, make sure it doesn’t say made in China.

Best Halloween candy

• Have children carry glow sticks or flashlights to help them see and be seen by drivers. (Remind children not to chew or break glow sticks since the liquid in the sticks is hazardous.)
• Children should enter homes only if they are with a trusted adult. Children should visit only well-lit houses.
• Be sure costumes are flame resistant.
• Children should never accept rides from strangers.
• Never walk near lit candles or luminaries.
• Check treats for signs of tampering before children eat them.
• Remind children to eat only treats that they received in the original, unopened wrappers. Candy should be discarded if the wrapper is faded or torn, or if the candy is unwrapped.

Related Stories:

11 Easy Last Minute Halloween Costumes Perfect For Your Kids
The Most Clever & Crafty Halloween Costumes On The ‘Gram

Halloween Safety Tips

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Halloween Safety Tips

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
REVIEW: How Lifetime’s ‘FLINT’ Puts A National Class…
 21 hours ago
10.30.17
Tina Lawson On Beyoncé’s Twins: ‘They Have Very…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Keyshia Ka’Oir Does Have Children And They Were…
 22 hours ago
10.30.17
Chrisette Michele Says She’s Been Dropped From Her…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
BET Hip Hop Awards 2017 - Inside
Cardi B Gets Engaged At Philly Concert!
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Serena’s Lil’ Champ! This New Pic Of Baby…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
13th Annual McDonald's 365Black Awards
Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And…
 2 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: This Year’s Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween…
 2 days ago
10.30.17
#TakeAKnee: NFL Team Owner Apologizes For ‘Inmates’ Comment
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Tyrese Hospitalized After Marathon Custody Hearing
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Trick Or Treat: The Best Halloween Costumes On…
 3 days ago
10.30.17
We Got You, Sis: The Braxton Girls Fly…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Rihanna Hosts Pep Rally To Celebrate Launch Of The AW17 FENTY PUMA By Rihanna Collection At Bloomingdales On 59th Street
Rihanna Channeled Nefertiti For Vogue And (Naturally) Slayed…
 3 days ago
10.27.17
Matt Damon Is Shocked Racism Existed In New…
 3 days ago
10.28.17
Photos