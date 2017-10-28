Chrisette Michele Opens Up About Suicidal Thoughts And Miscarriage After Trump Inauguration Backlash

People ask me how I'm so positive after all I've been thru….. When you're laying in bed naked, next to a bottle of Bacardi and Xanex. When you wear pajamas Morning and night. When you don't pick up the phone for weeks, months. When you're afraid to look at social media. I know I've sown positive seeds. I know I've lifted people. I know I've been a part of community activations and black empowerment. When a community sticks its middle finger up at you and completely forgets everything you've ever done, you're worthless… You've just spent ten years kicking your own ass to be there for everyone and suddenly no one is there for you? I don't need to be here…. And when you've drank so much you can't see clearly. And when your speech is so slurred you just stop speaking. You hope you don't wake up. Thing is. I know God. He was kind enough to soften the blow. I promise you, I felt Him cover me like a blanket. I told Him I was out of control. I told Him I was having thoughts about leaving and not finishing all He's called me to. He listened. There in lied my therapy. Music was written in this prayer closet of sorts. Dialogue with God. Call me crazy, but it's better than being dead. There's no one who will make me apologize for shouting from the roof tops that I have the overcoming story of a powerful and #StrongBlackWoman

