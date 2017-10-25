Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because Of Poor Ticket Sales

6 reads Leave a comment
Remember when we asked you if Tina Campbell should be canceled for her support of Donald Trump? Well, turns out that the answer was an overwhelming YES.
Tina recently announced on social media that her current tour is being postponed until next year because of poor ticket sales.
