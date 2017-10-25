Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because Of Poor Ticket Sales

Remember when we asked you if Tina Campbell should be canceled for her support of Donald Trump? Well, turns out that the answer was an overwhelming YES.

Tina recently announced on social media that her current tour is being postponed until next year because of poor ticket sales.

#Repost @teddyandtina ・・・ Thanks for all of your support and we hope to see you at “The It’s Still Personal Experience” in Spring 2018 😉 #TinaCampbell A post shared by Tina Campbell (@iamtinacampbell) on Oct 24, 2017 at 12:12am PDT

