Will Boston’s Closet Racism Prevent The City From Electing Its First Black Mayor?

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Will Boston’s Closet Racism Prevent The City From Electing Its First Black Mayor?

A scathing NAACP report gave the incumbent poor grades with communities of color.

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

Many Bostonians deny that their city is racist. When asked in a recent poll, city residents were split on that question, with slightly more of them saying the city was welcoming of all races.

But the city’s history of racism may haunt its future, leaving doubt that one of the most liberal cities in America will elect its first Black mayor next month.

Boston City Councilor Tito Jackson debated Mayor Martin J. Walsh on Tuesday night in their final face-to-face public meeting before the Nov. 7 election, the Boston Globe reported. Jackson criticized the incumbent for largely ignoring a recent NAACP report card that gave the mayor low grades for not keeping promises to communities of color.

The Boston branch of the NAACP released a scathing 175-page report on Sunday that many community leaders say confirms their experiences dealing with Walsh’s administration, according to WBUR. The list of issues included a lack of diversity in the fire department, failure to support minority-owned businesses and not implementing a police body camera program.

“I won’t deny there are definitely issues we have to deal with, and we deal with them every single day,” Walsh said in defense of his record. “We’ve talked about generational issues that nobody has ever tackled.”

READ MORE:  Baltimore Oriole Adam Jones Has Peanuts, Racial Epithets Thrown At Him At Fenway Park

Politics aside, Boston has also shown its racist side against its own athletes. NBA Hall of Famer Bill Russell, who won numerous championships with the Boston Celtics, called the city a “flea market of racism” in response to fans at Boston’s Fenway Park calling an opposing player the N-word.

Based on a recent poll, Jackson was facing an uphill battle. The mayor was holding a 35-percent lead over his rival. How much of that lead comes from people who don’t want a Black mayor?

SEE ALSO:

Ivy Taylor Elected As First Black Mayor Of San Antonio

How One Black Mayor Is Handling Racist Monuments

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
WATCH: Vincent Herbert Says Tamar Braxton Is Going…
 12 hours ago
10.26.17
Cha Ching! Colin Kaepernick Reportedly Agrees To $1…
 13 hours ago
10.26.17
#BlackExcellence: Students Rap About Academic Goals [VIDEO]
 14 hours ago
10.26.17
No More Dollars: Judge Denies Kendu Isaacs’ Request…
 15 hours ago
10.26.17
Kelly Rowland’s Family Photos Are Black Family Goals
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Does Yandy Smith Have Her Eye On Her…
 17 hours ago
10.26.17
Monyetta Shaw Kept It Classy & Congratulated Ne-Yo…
 19 hours ago
10.26.17
George Clooney Talks Race In America & Making…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
The Hosts Of ‘The Real’ Wish Tamar The…
 20 hours ago
10.26.17
‘Love & Hip Hop’ Star Jhonni Blaze Exposes…
 22 hours ago
10.26.17
Rock Legend Fats Domino Dead At 89
 23 hours ago
10.26.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Had The Most Dramatic Gender…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Toronto Duo Against The World Talks Raw Truth…
 24 hours ago
10.26.17
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 1 day ago
10.25.17
Photos