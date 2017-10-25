HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joan Smalls Steps Out In Satin To Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld

Hello Beautiful Staff

What does one wear to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld? Pink satin, according to Joan Smalls. The Puerto Rican model arrived at the V Magazine dinner to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld wearing Area 2017 Resort Collection.

The Victoria’s Secret model was styled by, who paired white sandals with the all pink ensemble.

She accented with a matching pink bag. Joan wore her hair parted down the middle in a ponytail and wore light makeup with a pink/nude lip.



