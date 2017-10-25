Lifestyle
Home > Lifestyle

HAUTE OR NAUGHT: Joan Smalls Steps Out In Satin To Celebrate Karl Lagerfeld

Hello Beautiful Staff
0 reads
Leave a comment

What does one wear to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld? Pink satin, according to Joan Smalls. The Puerto Rican model arrived at the V Magazine dinner to celebrate Karl Lagerfeld wearing Area 2017 Resort Collection.

Celebrity Sightings In New York - October 23, 2017

Source: Nancy Rivera/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


The Victoria’s Secret model was styled by Eric McNeal, who paired white sandals with the all pink ensemble.

Celebrity Sightings in New York City - October 23, 2017

Source: James Devaney / Getty


She accented with a matching pink bag. Joan wore her hair parted down the middle in a ponytail and wore light makeup with a pink/nude lip.

V Magazine's Intimate Dinner In Honor Of Karl Lagerfeld With A Special Performance By Mariah Carey At The Top Of The Standard

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty


Beauties, we have to know: is it HAUTE or NAUGHT? Take our poll below and sound off in the comments section.

DON’T MISS:

Joan Smalls Collaborates With Smart &amp; Sexy Lingerie To Create A Line For Walmart

“Where’s the Diversity?” Joan Smalls Discusses Fashion Industry Issues

Joan Smalls Is The First Ever Global Fashion Innovator For W Hotels

2017 CFDA Fashion Awards - Arrivals

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

7 photos Launch gallery

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

Continue reading Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue’s September Issue

Empire Star Trai Byers And Model Joan Smalls Get Steamy For Vogue's September Issue

Empire actor Trai Byers and model Joan Smalls are living the American Dream in an editorial shot by Steven Klein for Vogue's infamous September issue. The two play a couple and the photos are giving us a 1950's vibes with modern day high fashion. Get into this beautiful shoot, the images have a gorgeous treatment.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Y’all Really Canceled Tina Campbell…She Postpones Tour Because…
 30 mins ago
10.25.17
11 Stars Before And After Plastic Surgery
 14 hours ago
10.25.17
Mixed race woman putting money in savings jars
Millennial Money: How To Spend Less & Save…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 16 hours ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 17 hours ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 18 hours ago
10.24.17
#IssaSecondHusband: Star Jones Is Engaged
 18 hours ago
10.25.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 22 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 24 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 2 days ago
10.24.17
Photos