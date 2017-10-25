Celebrity News
Say It Ain’t So: Is It Over For Tamar Braxton and Vincent Herbert?

Tamar Braxton and Vince Herbert’s marriage has been rocky for a while, she filed for divorce on Oct. 24 according to TMZ after nine years of marriage. Braxton posted a cryptic meme on Instagram on September 2nd, indicating that things weren’t as the seemed. The decision comes one year after cops were called following a heated argument and fight between the couple that allegedly got physical.  Tamar and the record exec have one child together, a 4-year-old son Logan Vincent.

Braxton’s fifth studio album Bluebird of Happiness was released September 29. The fifth season of the couple’s reality show Tamar and Vince was set to premiere in November on we TV.

