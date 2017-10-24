Watch: Rep. Al Green Schools Ben Carson On How Public Housing Cuts Impact The Poor

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Watch: Rep. Al Green Schools Ben Carson On How Public Housing Cuts Impact The Poor

“Poor people don’t choose to be poor,” the congressman told the HUD secretary after recalling Carson’s “state of mind” comment.”

News One
0 reads
Leave a comment


 

Rep. Al Green (D-Texas) questioned Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson Monday at a congressional hearing on proposed HUD budget cuts of $6 billion.

Green pressed Carson for an itemization of the cuts, starting with cuts to public housing. After tossing around the numbers in his head, Carson said public housing cuts would be “in the neighborhood of” $2 billion to $3 billion.

READ MORE:  For Real? Ben Carson Says ‘Poverty Is A State Of Mind’

Sparks began to fly when Carson declined to reveal how much his department plans to cut from housing vouchers and community development block grants.

“If you don’t know, I will accept that as an answer,” Green told Carson, who eventually said he does know but didn’t “want to open the books and look at the numbers.”

The congressman told the secretary that he has constituents who use housing vouchers, and he needs to be able to alert them to what’s coming.

Carson remained silent as Green told him that there’s a belief in Carson’s circle that “the rich need more” and poor people “could do more with less.”

Green reminded Carson, who grew up in poverty, that “poor people are not poor because they choose to be poor,” noting the secretary’s state of mind comments earlier this year.

Carson infamously said in a radio interview that with the “right mind set” individuals could pull themselves up if everything was taken away from them.

Green told Carson that there are many factors contributing to poverty, including discrimination which still exists.

SEE ALSO:

WATCH: Rep. Al Green Introduces Articles Of Impeachment Against Trump

Ben Carson Weighs In On Anthem Controversy

US-VOTE-2012-ELECTION-OBAMA

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

45 photos Launch gallery

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

Continue reading 55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

55 Photos To Make You Miss The Obamas

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Mid-adult heterosexual couple eating breakfast, Reading newspaper and text messaging
10 Foolproof Tips For Newlyweds To Combine Finances…
 14 mins ago
10.24.17
Publicity Still Of Robert Guillaume
Robert Guillaume, Star Of ‘Benson,’ Dies At 89
 1 hour ago
10.24.17
How Black Millennials Are Shattering Mental Health Stereotypes
 2 hours ago
10.24.17
Young U.S. Marine Fatally Stabbed In Hawaii After…
 6 hours ago
10.24.17
Tyrese Reportedly Flew A Banner Over His Daughter’s…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Trailer Drops For Lifetime’s Flint Water Crisis Film…
 7 hours ago
10.24.17
Issa Rae And HBO Team Up For ‘90s-Era,…
 8 hours ago
10.24.17
2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival
WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”
 9 hours ago
10.24.17
Dubai World Cup
Fans Demand #JusticeforJanet: NFL denies banning Janet Jackson…
 10 hours ago
10.24.17
R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters:…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Watch As Teyana Taylor Fangirls Over Phone Call…
 23 hours ago
10.24.17
Sterling K. Brown Is Our #MCM
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Tessa Thompson Talks About The Racist Backlash She…
 1 day ago
10.24.17
All The Viral Moments From Howard’s Homecoming Weekend
 1 day ago
10.24.17
Photos