WATCH: John Legend Live Performance “Penthouse Floor”

2016 Many Rivers To Cross Festival

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

John Legend’s live performance of “Penthouse Floor” delivers a strong message about social justice. The Grammy award-winning artist is among a few entertainers that use their platform to take on social injustice, supporting Black Lives Matter, defending Colin Kaepernick’s right to kneel, and a no holds barred approach when dealing with #45.

Watch Below!

John Legend , Penthouse Floor

