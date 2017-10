Hilarious: Kids Respond To The Original iPod!

Foxy NC Staff

It’s iPod Day!! Time to celebrate!!!!

The original iPod was announced on October 23, 2001, and first sold on November 10, 2001. The compact portable MP3 player rocked the electronics industry.

Just imagine! At that time, the available MP3 players were basically garbage. CD players were the hottest personal music device, but you could only play one CD at a time. Then, in walks Apple with the technology to play your entire CD collection with ease!!!!! The original iPod retailed for about $400.

Nowadays, iPods don’t hold the same bang that they once had, thanks to everyone listens to music on their phones. However, we are forever grateful to Steve Jobs and his band of Apple geniuses for the creation of the iPod!

See kids respond the original iPod:



