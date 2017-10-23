Trump Is Already Disputing Soldier’s Widow’s Version Of Events After Her Interview On GMA This Morning

This morning, U.S. Army Sgt. LaDavid Johnson’s widow, Myeshia Johnson, appeared on Good Morning America and discussed her version of events that led to the standoff between President Trump and Rep. Frederica Wilson.

"Whatever [ @RepWilson ] said was not fabricated. What she said was 100% correct." – widow of Sgt. La David Johnson on Pres. Trump's call pic.twitter.com/fOAmT7c0Bk

She also recounted that Donald Trump couldn’t recall her husband’s name during the call.

"[Pres. Trump] couldn't remember my husband's name. … That's what hurt me the most." – Myeshia Johnson, widow of Sgt. La David Johnson pic.twitter.com/px5io2RbJB

Now, Trump is disputing the widow’s version of events.

I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!

