Widow of SGT. LaDavid Johnson demands answers about her husband’s death in Africa

Myesha Johnson, widow of SGT LaDavid Johnson makes her first public comments about the phone call from Trump with George Stephanopoulos on GMA this morning. Johnson says she wasn’t allowed to see husband’s body, and demanded answers about her husband’s death in Africa.

“I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said it”

LaDavid Johnson was one of four Army soldiers killed in the attack outside Tongo Tongo, Niger, on Oct. 4. His body wasn’t discovered for nearly 48 hours, which has left many disturbed and wanting answers.

FULL INTERVIEW between @GStephanopoulos and Myeshia Johnson, widow of fallen soldier Sgt. La David Johnson: https://t.co/8fRPhejRl8 pic.twitter.com/8UzCwVDGVp — Good Morning America (@GMA) October 23, 2017

courtesy GMA

So what does John Kelly and the Trump administration do now?

