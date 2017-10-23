National
Widow of SGT. LaDavid Johnson demands answers about her husband’s death in Africa

Jodi Berry
Viewing Held Ahead Of Funeral For U.S. Army Sargent Killed In Niger Ambush

Source: Joe Raedle / Getty

Myesha Johnson, widow of SGT LaDavid Johnson makes her first public comments about the phone call from Trump with George Stephanopoulos on GMA this morning. Johnson says she wasn’t allowed to see husband’s body, and demanded answers about her husband’s death in Africa.

“I was very angry at the tone of his voice, and how he said it”

LaDavid Johnson was one of four Army soldiers killed in the attack outside Tongo Tongo, Niger, on Oct. 4. His body wasn’t discovered for nearly 48 hours, which has left many disturbed and wanting answers.

courtesy GMA
So what does John Kelly and the Trump administration do now?

