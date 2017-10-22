‘Boo 2! A Madea Halloween’ s screaming all the way to the box office earning $21.7M

Tyler Perry’s “Boo 2! A Madea Halloween” scurred the competition over the weekend, raking in an estimated earning of $21.7 million from nearly 2,400 theaters to easily take first place. In second place, the disaster movie Geostorm, which opened with a poor $13.3 million against a reported $120 million production budget. Gerard Butler stars in the film from first-time director Dean Devlin, who produced Independence Day.
WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]
