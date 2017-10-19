Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

Diddy and French Montana partned on French Vanilla Ciroc, so here's a toast to their friendship.

Foxy NC Staff
Leave a comment

Time Warner Cable Studios And Revolt Bring the Music Revolution

Source: Eugene Gologursky / Getty


When it comes to hip-hop bromances, Diddy and French Montana are at the top of our list for bromantic duos. From theirUnforgettable performances (see what I did there), spa dates and business partnerships (They recently launched French Vanilla Ciroc), here are some of our favorite Diddy Montana moments.

Friends Who Ride Together, Shine Together

2014 NBA Pre Draft Party Hosted By Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


Good Friends Take Selfies With One Another

Sean 'Diddy' Combs And CIROC Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Source: Matthew Eisman / Getty


Then Review And Critique Them Together Before Posting

Sean 'Diddy' Combs And CIROC Ring NYSE Closing Bell

Source: Mark Sagliocco / Getty


Best Friends Do Ellen Together

Tomorrow, one of my new favorites, @FrenchMontana, and one of my old favorites, @Diddy, are here.

A post shared by Ellen (@theellenshow) on

Friends Celebrate Their Friends At The Revolt Music Conference

2017 Revolt Music Conference

Source: Thaddaeus McAdams / Getty


Besties Share Their Deepest Sex Secrets

A Good Guy Friend Will Highlight Your Furry Fashion

Puff Daddy And The Family Bad Boy Reunion Tour Opening Night Presented By Ciroc Vodka And Live Nation

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty


No Bromance Is Complete Without Spa Time

I’m a student of celebrating life! That’s the spirit of my new flavor @Ciroc #FrenchVanilla

A post shared by French Montana (@frenchmontana) on

Take that. Take that.

RELATED STORIES:

Diddy & Beyoncé Top Forbes’ Highest Paid Celebrities List

amily Support: Diddy Poses With Kids After Undergoing Surgery

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ciroc Boys: An Ode To Diddy & French Montana’s Bromance

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Glamour's 25th Anniversary Women Of The Year Awards
Serena Williams out and about with Finance at…
 49 mins ago
10.20.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Calls Out Michaela’s Mommy Issues
 9 hours ago
10.20.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: You Know It’s Real When Rowan…
 10 hours ago
10.20.17
Lupita Nyong’o Opens Up About Her Past Experiences…
 13 hours ago
10.20.17
Solange Claps Back After Magazine Photoshops Her Image…
 18 hours ago
10.20.17
Did Wendy Williams Fire Staff Who Leaked Cheating…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Denver Sex Traffiking Sting Includes 3-Month-Old Infant And…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
WATCH: LeBron James Holding This Pediatric Cancer Patient…
 22 hours ago
10.19.17
Trump Offered Grieving Military Dad $25,000, Naturally The…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Diana Ross
Diana Ross to Receive Lifetime Achievement Honor at…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Trial Commences For Man Who Killed 8-Year-Old He…
 23 hours ago
10.19.17
Kojo Stone’s ‘Ego Trip’ Is An R&B Infused…
 24 hours ago
10.19.17
‘Empire’ Recap: Anika Teams Up With Angelo To…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Ummm…What? Stacy Francis Says Rihanna Needs To Apologize…
 1 day ago
10.19.17
Photos