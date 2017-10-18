Keeping Up With The Court: Blac Chyna Sues The ENTIRE Kardashian Family

Foxy NC Staff

is suing the entire Kardashian clan for allegedly interfering with her hustle.

TMZ.com reports that Chyna has accused the whole family of conspiring to sabotage the second season of Rob & Chyna.

According to her lawsuit, Chyna claims that she and Rob Kardashian were gearing up to shoot season 2 of the show for E!, but his family made it so hard to film that the network canceled the whole production. Chyna claims in the suit that the Kardashians used their power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

Sources at E! tell a different story, though. Insiders told TMZ that not only was the network displeased with the poor ratings, but that season 2 wasn’t likely to work because they split up during season 1. Not only that, E! sources claim to have emails proving that Chyna was the one making it difficult to film because she didn’t want to be anywhere near Rob.

That’s not the only reason Chyna has filed suit against the Kardashians as she also claims that Rob got physically violent with her during a domestic dispute in April. Court documents state that Rob grabbed her phone and pushed her to the ground during their altercation.

Sources close the former couple remember it going much differently, though. TMZ reports that insiders claim Chyna got physical with Rob in a drug-induced rage after a night with a stripper.

Supposedly, Chyna had been doing cocaine and drinking all day the day before her fight with Rob. They went to a strip club and brought one of the girls home with them. Sources claim that Chyna kept partying with their guest while Rob watched their daughter Dream.

The next morning, Rob got up and kicked the stripper out. He then confronted Chyna. She allegedly flipped out when Rob called her irresponsible, verbally and physically attacking him. Sources maintain that he never hit her back, but he did defend himself.

The tipsters claim that Rob kept this from coming to light sooner because he didn’t mention it at his appointment with the Los Angeles County of Children and Family Services. The department had an open case against her at the time.

The Kardrashian family lawyer told TMZ, “We have witness statements and other evidence which will demonstrate conclusively that it is Chyna–not Rob–who is the violent and aggressive abuser.”

The family insider also claims that Chyna tried to extort the Kardashians for millions of dollars before she filed suit against them.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, opted not to comment on the accusations against Chyna and said, “There’s no excuse for domestic violence.”

