Top Of The Morning: Harvey Weinstein & The Obama’s?

Tom Joyner Morning Show

10/16/17- The Harvey Weinstein mess still continues as even more actresses have come forward, with the latest being rape. But Tom, Sybil, and Arsenio talk about the reaction people gave when Barack and Michelle Obama responded to the incident. Some people said they took to long. Listen above!

