POLL: Nene’s Comment Over Rape Joke, Is An Apology Enough?

NeNe Leakes was scheduled to host the Escape tour with Monica and Tamar Braxton, but was dropped from tour when she crossed the line while addressing a heckler during one of her stand-up shows. Leaks lashed out, saying: “I hope your Uber driver rapes your a** tonight b***h.”



Although NeNe has apologized, Xscape emphasized they came to the decision as supporters of all women, and stand by all female rape victims. The group Xscape like many others did not take kindly to her comments and gave her the boot. Maybe Leakes needs to do community service at a Rape Crisis Center or make a large donation to a woman’s organization that deals with rape victims.

