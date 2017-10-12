Entertainment News
Tamar Braxton Rushed To The Hospital After Severe Reaction To Flu Medication

The "Bluebird of Happiness" singer was hospitalized in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

Tamar Braxton needs your prayers!

#teamoverit🤦🏽‍♀️ #notagain #thisbluebirdisNOThappy😢

The Bluebird of Happiness singer was apparently rushed to the hospital Wednesday night after having a bad reaction to her flu medication.

Braxton bowed out of several appearances in the past few days while promoting her latest album in New York. Apparently she was so sick that she lost her voice, prompting a doctor’s visit. She was prescribed the throat steroid, Prednisone, but was rushed to the hospital after experiencing severe swelling.

Clearly frustrated, Braxton posted a photo of her hand with the caption #teamoverit, #notagain. In 2015, Braxton had a near death experience when she was hospitalized for blood clots.

We wish the singer a speedy recovery!

SOURCE: TMZ

