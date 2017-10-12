Local
Fried Food, Rides: North Carolina State Fair Opens Today

Jodi Berry
In A Tight Economy, Local Fairs Provide Summer Entertainment

Source: Mark Wilson / Getty

THE COUNTDOWN IS ON!

Nothing could be finer than the 150TH North Carolina State Fair!!

To celebrate the opening fair admission today (Thursday October 12th) is just a $1.50. The gates at the 2017 NC State Fair open today at 3pm. Vendors and exhibitors are ready for 11 straight days of large crowds, rides, fun and fried and unusual food. Fair goers are anticipating the much-talked-about deep-fried key lime pie, bacon cheese collard bites, barbecue waffle sandwich, fried dirty rice, a beef arepa, Flamin’ hot Cheeto corn, and a lamb burger has many fair goers anxious to try the delicacies.

For those wanting to avoid traffic and parking issues, local transit agencies and Amtrak are ready to help out with park-and-ride services from numerous locations. Information for the park-and-ride trips can be found at http://www.ncstatefair.org/2017/Visitor/GetToFair.htm

The State Fair runs until October 22nd!

North Carolina State Fair 2017

