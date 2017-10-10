Take our Poll: ESPN Jemele Hill Suspended over NFL tweets

ESPN suspended host Jemele Hill for two weeks due to “a second violation of our social media guidelines”. Hill took to social media to comment on Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones statement, any player who “disrespects the flag” will not play, referencing NFL players who take a knee during the national anthem.

Hill fired back saying “Jerry Jones also has created a problem for his players, specifically the black ones. If they don’t kneel, some will see them as sellouts.”

“If you strongly reject what Jerry Jones said, the key is his advertisers. Don’t place the burden squarely on the players.”

Just so we're clear: I'm not advocating a NFL boycott. But an unfair burden has been put on players in Dallas & Miami w/ anthem directives. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) October 9, 2017

Its ironic, ESPN hired Hill because of her being outspoken, now they want to silence her for the same reason.

Take our poll:



Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: