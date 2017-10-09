television
New Marvel TV Show

Marvel is coming after DC’s television success. DC’s Flash, Super Girl, and Gotham have been ratings gold but the Marvel shows have just done okay. Now, Marvel has added one more show to it’s roster, Marvel’s Runaways. The plot of the show is a group of teenagers find out their parents are super-villains in disguise, so they band together to run away from their homes in order to atone for their parents’ actions and to discover the secrets of their origins. Sound interesting, well you only get to see if you have Hulu. Yep, sorry only for Hulu subscribers. The show premieres on November 21st. That’s plenty of time to download Hulu.

