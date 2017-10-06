TJMS
Home > TJMS

Inside Her Story: The Time For Gun Control Is Now

Tom Joyner Morning Show
Leave a comment


The deadly shootings in Las Vegas have again brought to light the issue of gun control in America. The Congressional Black Caucus has pushed for better laws on this issue for a long time.

Congresswoman Lisa Blunt of Rochester, NY believes that now is the time for real gun control and to pass stricter gun control laws.

“It’s got to be bigger than our hearts. It’s got to be our actions. For those of us who can try to step up and do our part, ” explained Blunt.

The NRA has played a big part in gun control and intimidating people in politics to stay away from doing anything.  “What I’ve seen people like Congresswoman Robin Kelly who has stepped up and said ‘I’m not going to be intimidated by this.’

She compared the action taken by people with their healthcare to the action that should be taking place in gun control.

“It was because people stood up, people called in and said ‘you will not take my health care.’ I think that is the same way we have to be about this. Everybody can do their part,” said Blunt.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Inside Her Story: The Time For Gun Control Is Now

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Michael Jackson
Don’t Believe Your Lying Eyes…This Man Is Not…
 16 hours ago
10.07.17
New Kids On The Block Perform At The Tacoma Dome
Nelly Has Been Arrested For Rape
 17 hours ago
10.07.17
Greensboro
Check Out The A&T Cheerleader Reunion At #GHOE…70s,…
 18 hours ago
10.07.17
Healthy Wealthy and Wise - Raleigh
Become A Vendor At The 2017 Healthy, Wealthy…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
Snatched: 10 Times Tamar Braxton Showed Off Her…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Annalise Goes To Battle For A…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
‘Scandal’ Recap: Olivia And Mellie Want To Be…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 days ago
10.06.17
He’s Been Delivert?! Little Richard Hints He’s No…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
Blue Ivy Is Dripping Swagoo In A Grey…
 2 days ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell Defends Her Trump Vote, Errrr Okay…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Whose Mans Is This? Yung Joc Debuts New…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 3 days ago
10.05.17
NeNe Leakes Fires Not So Subliminal Shots At…
 3 days ago
10.06.17
Photos