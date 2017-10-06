Inside Her Story: The Time For Gun Control Is Now

The deadly shootings in Las Vegas have again brought to light the issue of gun control in America. The Congressional Black Caucus has pushed for better laws on this issue for a long time.
Congresswoman Lisa Blunt of Rochester, NY believes that now is the time for real gun control and to pass stricter gun control laws.
“It’s got to be bigger than our hearts. It’s got to be our actions. For those of us who can try to step up and do our part, ” explained Blunt.
The NRA has played a big part in gun control and intimidating people in politics to stay away from doing anything. “What I’ve seen people like Congresswoman Robin Kelly who has stepped up and said ‘I’m not going to be intimidated by this.’
She compared the action taken by people with their healthcare to the action that should be taking place in gun control.
“It was because people stood up, people called in and said ‘you will not take my health care.’ I think that is the same way we have to be about this. Everybody can do their part,” said Blunt.
