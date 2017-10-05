Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On Her Donald Trump Controversy

Recently, Tina Campbell has been under fire for her explanation as to why she voted for Donald Trump.
Read More: Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because He’s Christian
Today, she appeared on the set of The Real to defend her stance on Donald Trump once and for all.
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades
11 photos Launch gallery
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades
1.1 of 11
2. USA BET Honors 2012 – Arrivals2 of 11
3. Creative Coalition Spotlight Initiative Awards Gala Dinner – Park City 20163 of 11
4. Premiere Of Walt Disney Pictures And Lucasfilm’s ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’ – Arrivals4 of 11
5. Academy of Motion Picture Arts And Sciences’ 7th Annual Governors Awards – Arrivals5 of 11
6. 14th Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation An Enduring Vision Benefit – Arrivals6 of 11
7. Rihanna’s Private Met Gala After Party At Up & Down Presented By D’USSE7 of 11
8. ‘China: Through The Looking Glass’ Costume Institute Benefit Gala8 of 11
9. ‘DUNKIRK’ New York Premiere9 of 11
10. ‘Soul Of A Nation: Art In The Age Of Black Power’ – Exhibition Opening At The Tate Modern10 of 11
11. 47th Annual Legislative Conference11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark
comments – Add Yours