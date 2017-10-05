Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On Her Donald Trump Controversy

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
Tina Campbell

Source: Glenn Parson Photography / for Radio One

Recently, Tina Campbell has been under fire for her explanation as to why she voted for Donald Trump.

Read More: Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because He’s Christian

Today, she appeared on the set of The Real to defend her stance on Donald Trump once and for all.

 

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump.

A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on

 

 

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades

11 photos Launch gallery

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades

Continue reading Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On Her Donald Trump Controversy

#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been In This Love Thang For Decades

Happy Anniversary!

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

 

Donald Trump , The Real , Tina Campbell

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Tina Campbell
Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On…
 1 hour ago
10.05.17
Karen Clark headshot
Foxy’s Karen Clark Is The New Parenting Contributor…
 3 hours ago
10.05.17
87th Annual Academy Awards - Arrivals
Kelly Ripa’s Feelings About Michael Strahan Leaving The…
 4 hours ago
10.05.17
Cam Newton Ripped For Sexist Remarks To Female…
 4 hours ago
10.05.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 15 hours ago
10.05.17
Christian Louboutin Speaks On Cardi B.’s ‘Bodak Yellow’
 18 hours ago
10.05.17
She’s Booked: NeNe Leakes Joins Xscape’s Tour
 18 hours ago
10.05.17
I Love My Sister, But…: Erica Campbell Does…
 19 hours ago
10.05.17
WATCH: Denzel Washington Surprises 86-Year-Old Fan During Chicago…
 21 hours ago
10.05.17
USA, Florida, Jupiter, Young women dancing in dance studio
Black Ballerinas Open Show During Paris Fashion Week
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Granted A Restraining Order…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Lil Mo & Husband Karl Dargan Join ‘Love…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Tyrese Is Being Investigated By L.A. DCFS For…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Gabrielle Union Reveals Her Painful Battle With Infertility:…
 1 day ago
10.05.17
Photos