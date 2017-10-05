Video: Tina Campbell Sets The Record Straight On Her Donald Trump Controversy

Recently, Tina Campbell has been under fire for her explanation as to why she voted for Donald Trump.

Today, she appeared on the set of The Real to defend her stance on Donald Trump once and for all.

Today on #TheRealS4, Tina Campbell from #MaryMary sets the record straight on why she voted for Trump. A post shared by The Real Talk Show (@therealdaytime) on Oct 5, 2017 at 10:09am PDT

