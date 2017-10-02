Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because He’s Christian

Earlier this year, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary wrote an open letter explaining why she supported Donald Trump for President. Recently, during an interview with ABC News, she further explained her thinking.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Not shockingly, she was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.

Meanwhile, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary can go kick rocks, talmbout she voted for Trump b/c he's a Christian. BISH WHAT. — Awesomely Luvvie (@Luvvie) October 2, 2017

Live footage of Tina Campbell…. pic.twitter.com/nepHDk00zF — trump needs to go 👉 (@elanajoy1982) October 2, 2017

WHY DIDNT ANYBODY TELL ME TINA CAMPBELL FROM MARY MARY VOTED FROM TRUMP!!! SIS CANCELED!!! — Latoncé (@ZaddyLJ) September 30, 2017

Tina Campbell gotta put what’s left of her career in rice. — 𝔧𝔞𝔰𝔪𝔦𝔫𝔢 (@jasminogrigio) September 30, 2017

Me watching y’all drag Tina Campbell 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ZWhc3fkCt1 — Blativity Black ✊🏾 (@Doin_Da_Most) September 30, 2017

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark