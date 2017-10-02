Entertainment News
Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because He’s Christian

Karen Clark
Tina Campbell

Source: Glenn Parson Photography / for Radio One

Earlier this year, Tina Campbell of Mary Mary wrote an open letter explaining why she supported Donald Trump for President. Recently, during an interview with ABC News, she further explained her thinking.

“I was faced with two presidential candidates that I really did not approve of. And so I had to find something, a commonality with one of them, that would make me feel like if I have to vote, I should utilize my right to vote. Since I don’t prefer either of them, what can I find that would make me vote? And some of Donald Trump’s views on Christianity, honestly, is what caused me to vote for him.”

“Many of the decisions that he has made afterwards, I have not been in agreement with at all, which I wasn’t in agreement with my last president that I voted for,” she added. “But however, as a Christian, my perspective is to pray for the president, to not use my social platforms or other platforms to try to destroy this man, because at the end of the day, he still represents the country that I live in.”

Not shockingly, she was promptly ridiculed on Twitter.

 

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

