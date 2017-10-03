National
Video: Trump Tells Puerto Rico, You Messed Up Our Budget!

Karen Clark
TOPSHOT-PUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

President Trump is currently surveying the situation in Puerto Rico. While meeting with local and federal officials, Trump mentioned that the situation in Puerto Rico has upset our budget.

He went on to say that people should be pleased with what’s taken place after commenting on the death toll.

Social media response was swift.

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

