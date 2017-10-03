Video: Trump Tells Puerto Rico, You Messed Up Our Budget!

President Trump is currently surveying the situation in Puerto Rico. While meeting with local and federal officials, Trump mentioned that the situation in Puerto Rico has upset our budget.

He went on to say that people should be pleased with what’s taken place after commenting on the death toll.

President Trump: "Now I hate to tell you, Puerto Rico, but you've thrown our budget a little out of whack" https://t.co/3DSMX2ysAx — NBC News (@NBCNews) October 3, 2017

Social media response was swift.

Trump just castigated Puerto Rico for “throwing our budget out of whack” — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 3, 2017

Imagine Trump saying “You’ve thrown our budget out of wack” to Texas, citing the estimated $125B it will cost to recover from Harvey. — Punkin Spice (@FeministaJones) October 3, 2017

Trump letting it be known that THE BUDGET has a higher priority than the people of Puerto Rico. Nice touch. — NOTPC (@amazinmikey) October 3, 2017

Trump told PR that hrrcn Maria wasnt “a real catastrophe like Katrina” &that they’re throwing his budget “a little out of whack” #stayclassy — Virginie Colombat (@vvcolombat) October 3, 2017

