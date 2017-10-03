Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter

There's a new picture of Ciara's daughter!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

The 58th GRAMMY Awards

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty


Ciara had a family day at Sunday’s Seattle Seahawks game, and she shared a shot of her new daughter watching all the action!

We’ve seen her shoes, and video of her taking a toboggan ride down the Great Wall of China, but we’re finally getting a better look at Ciara’s baby with Russell Wilson, Sienna.

The singer, model, and proud mommy of two brought her kids out to watch Russell play last night. Ciara, Future, and baby Sienna were all wearing Russell’s Jersey in support, and the team spirit was too adorable!

We still haven’t gotten a chance to see little Sienna’s face, but this is the most we’ve seen of Ciara’s daughter thus far.

We're So Proud Of You @DangeRussWilson! #GoHawks #3 ❤️

A post shared by Ciara (@ciara) on

RELATED STORIES:

The Princess Is Here: Ciara Looks Regal In Purple For #NYFW

Ciara Gets Glam As She Heads Back To Work For Revlon

Proud Parents: Ciara & Russell Wilson Welcome Baby Girl

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 3 mins ago
10.03.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 13 hours ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 14 hours ago
10.03.17
Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter
 15 hours ago
10.03.17
Kendall Jenner Cries Over Pepsi Commercial [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
10.03.17
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been…
 20 hours ago
10.02.17
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari…
 21 hours ago
10.03.17
Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Breaking
Over 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Las…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Photos