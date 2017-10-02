Detroit Lions Owner Tries To Turn Players Into Sam Jackson ‘Django’ Character

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Detroit Lions Owner Tries To Turn Players Into Sam Jackson ‘Django’ Character

Martha Firestone Ford reportedly pledged to donate money "to whatever cause players chose" if they do not kneel for the National Anthem.

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment

White folks have a long history of trying to keep Black folks in check by sowing intra-racial division, whether with money or privilege (think Stephen, the senior house slave in Django Unchained). We’re sure you can come up with some real life equivalencies on your own.

RELATED: Officers Who Detained NFL Player Michael Bennett Won’t Face Disciplinary Action

In order to maintain that privilege, some of these Black folks, let’s call them Stephens, have to be willing to sell out their fellow brethren. That is essentially what Martha Firestone Ford, the majority owner of the Detroit Lions, is asking her players to do: sell out Colin Kaepernick‘s protest movement.

If the Lions refuse to kneel during the National Anthem, Ford reportedly pledged last week “to donate both money and her name to community issues at the heart of the players’ cause,” the Detroit Free Press reported. The offer comes after Ford apparently received backlash for locking arms with her players last week during the anthem.

But what she is asking players to do amounts to whitewashing the movement to the point of diminishment. The point of the protest is to address police brutality and systemic racism.

“As a team, we came together, talked to Mrs. Ford, the owners, and we understand the issues for the most part, generally,” running back Ameer  Abdullah told the Free Press. “Me personally, I definitely want to be an aid in growing the social awareness in this country, that it is a race problem in this country.

“We do dance around the topic a lot and Mrs. Ford has come forward and said that as long a we compromise as a team and unify and make a unified demonstration, she’ll back us financially,” he continued. “So I’m definitely going to hold her to her word.”

But the problem then becomes holding Ford to her word, not about addressing police brutality and systemic racism. When that happens, the protest has been successfully whitewashed, which is unacceptable. Ford’s front office issues are not same as the issues faced by Black America and the the two should not be conflated.

Players should continue to kneel until White America addresses issues raised by the protests. Anything less, should be met with a loud, “Tch, please!”

SOURCE: Detroit Free Press

SEE ALSO:

Officers Who Detained NFL Player Michael Bennett Won’t Face Disciplinary Action

Michael Jordan Speaks Out Against Trump Slamming Stephen Curry &amp; NFL

 

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

7 photos Launch gallery

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

Continue reading NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

NFL Players Raise A Fist And Take A Knee In Protest This Season

Rise up.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Force MDs Perform In Charlotte
Christopher Williams Busted For Stealing Headphones!
 3 mins ago
10.03.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 2 hours ago
10.03.17
‘LHHHS4’ Recap: Bobby Brown Encourages Fizz’s Lofty Goals…
 13 hours ago
10.03.17
Dismissed! Porsha Williams Allegedly Sent Home From ‘RHOA’…
 14 hours ago
10.03.17
Ciara Shares First Glimpse Of Her Daughter
 15 hours ago
10.03.17
Kendall Jenner Cries Over Pepsi Commercial [VIDEO]
 16 hours ago
10.03.17
#CouplesWeLove: Spike Lee & His Wife Have Been…
 20 hours ago
10.02.17
Like Nothing Happened: The Harts Threw A Safari…
 21 hours ago
10.03.17
Morris Chesnut & His Peppered Beard Tells Us…
 23 hours ago
10.03.17
Here’s All The Photos From Amber Rose’s Annual…
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
3rd Annual Amber Rose SlutWalk [PHOTOS]
 24 hours ago
10.02.17
Tina Campbell
Tina Campbell Says She Voted For Trump Because…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Breaking
Over 50 Dead In Mass Shooting At Las…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé…
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Photos