NFL Power Rankings – Week 4

SBNation.com has posted the NFL Power rankings for week 4. They pull the rankings of ESPN, Yahoo, CBS and NFL together. Week 4 was a big shack up for several teams.

Rank ESPN Yahoo! CBS NFL.com

1 Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs

2 Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons Kansas City Chiefs Atlanta Falcons

3 New England Patriots Green Bay Packers New England Patriots New England Patriots

4 Green Bay Packers Pittsburgh Steelers Green Bay Packers Detroit Lions

5 Denver Broncos New England Patriots Philadelphia Eagles Tennessee Titans



Note: Isn’t it interesting that Super Bowl LI champs are number #3/#5 and the Falcons are #1/#2? Interesting

28 New York Giants Cincinnati Bengals New York Giants Los Angeles Chargers

29 San Francisco 49ers Indianapolis Colts Los Angeles Chargers Indianapolis Colts

30 Indianapolis Colts New York Jets Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals

31 New York Jets San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers San Francisco 49ers

32 Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns Cleveland Browns

