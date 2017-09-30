Photos From Kenneka Jenkins’ Funeral Circulate On Social Media

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Photos From Kenneka Jenkins’ Funeral Circulate On Social Media

Jenkins’ funeral is being held on the three-week mark since the teenager’s body was discovered in a freezer at a Chicago hotel.

NewsOne Staff
Leave a comment

Images and video footage from the church where Kenneka Jenkins will be laid to rest were circulating around social media on Saturday, hours prior to her funeral service. The images that were shared provided a glimpse into what attendees can expect to see when they show up on the three-week mark since the teenager was found frozen to death inside a suburban Chicago hotel’s storage freezer.

Although Kenneka Jenkins’ loved ones will say their goodbyes today, sadly the controversy surrounding her death will continue to follow them.

The cause of her death has yet to be revealed and there have been little details surrounding the Rosemont Police Department’s investigation into what occurred. Authorities say that the conspiracy theories related to her death are hindering them from making progress with the investigation.

Jenkins’ mom, Tereasa Martin, has called on the FBI to launch their own probe into her daughter’s death.

SEE ALSO:

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mom Accuses Protesters Of Profiting Off Daughter’s Death

There Is No Kenneka Jenkins Freezer Video, Hotel Confirms

Mike Brown

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 photos Launch gallery

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

Continue reading 41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

41 Black Men & Youths Who Were Killed By Police

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 1 hour ago
10.02.17
Say Cheese! Leslie Jones Snaps Selfies With Beyoncé…
 7 hours ago
10.02.17
SNL’s Michael Che Calls Trump a ‘Cheap Cracker’…
 14 hours ago
10.02.17
Jennifer Hudson Has Shoe Thrown At Her On…
 15 hours ago
10.02.17
‘Family Matters’ Judy Speaks Out About Not Being…
 16 hours ago
10.02.17
Peter Thomas On Cynthia Bailey’s New Bae: ‘I’ve…
 1 day ago
10.02.17
Did Toni Braxton And Birdman Elope?
 2 days ago
10.02.17
It’s Over: Rasheeda Finally Left Kirk Frost
 2 days ago
10.02.17
Jaleel White Posts Touching Tribute To Late Costar…
 3 days ago
10.02.17
CHICK CHAT: Kim Fields Opens Up About Her…
 3 days ago
10.02.17
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Video: President Obama Proud He Didn’t Cry In…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Actress Jenifer Lewis Takes “For The Big D…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Have More Tricks…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why…
 3 days ago
09.29.17
Photos