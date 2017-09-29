Video: President Obama Proud He Didn’t Cry In Front Of Malia When He Took Her To College

All the feels!
President Obama recently described his experience of dropping Malia off at college.
“I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open heart surgery.”
*sniffle*
