National
Home > National

Video: President Obama Proud He Didn’t Cry In Front Of Malia When He Took Her To College

Karen Clark
Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-OBAMA

Source: MANDEL NGAN / Getty

All the feels!

President Obama recently described his experience of dropping Malia off at college.

“I dropped off Malia at college, and I was saying to Joe and Jill (Biden) that it was a little bit like open heart surgery.”

*sniffle*

 

FAB FINDS: 12 Shirts To Wear To Fight The Power & Show Off Your Black Girl Magic

10 photos Launch gallery

FAB FINDS: 12 Shirts To Wear To Fight The Power & Show Off Your Black Girl Magic

Continue reading Video: President Obama Proud He Didn’t Cry In Front Of Malia When He Took Her To College

FAB FINDS: 12 Shirts To Wear To Fight The Power & Show Off Your Black Girl Magic

Whether

 

Karen Clark head shot

Source: In His Image Photography / In His Image Photography

Facebook: The Karen Clark

Instagram: @TheKarenClark

Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark

college , Malia Obama , President Obama

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
US-POLITICS-OBAMA
Video: President Obama Proud He Didn’t Cry In…
 7 mins ago
09.29.17
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Actress Jenifer Lewis Takes “For The Big D…
 2 hours ago
09.29.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 3 hours ago
09.29.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Have More Tricks…
 12 hours ago
09.29.17
Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why…
 13 hours ago
09.29.17
Rihanna Takes To Twitter To Remind Trump About…
 16 hours ago
09.29.17
The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby…
 17 hours ago
09.29.17
Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’…
 22 hours ago
09.29.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 24 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 24 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 24 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 1 day ago
09.28.17
Photos