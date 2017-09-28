Puerto Rico To Receive Relief Supplies After Shipping Law Waived

Photo by

News One
Home > News One

Puerto Rico To Receive Relief Supplies After Shipping Law Waived

The Trump administration waived an arcane law after heavy criticism about the delayed response to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria.

Barbara Gonzalez, Cassius
Leave a comment

It’s about goddamn time.

The Trump administration announced Thursday morning it would temporarily waive the Jones Act, a nearly-century old law limiting international shipping in Puerto Rico. Eight members of Congress asked the administration on Monday to temporarily waive the law in order to permit the import of life-saving relief after Hurricane Maria.

It is an act of justice,” said Carmen Yuliín Cruz, the mayor of San Juan, said on CNN on Thursday. “It will allow Puerto Ricans to rebuild and to have a cost of living that really frankly is affordable.”

The law was put in place in 1920 and makes it twice as expensive to ship things from the U.S. mainland to Puerto Rico as it is to ship from any other port in the world. Basic shipments of goods from the mainland to the island and vice versa are conducted via protected ships rather than exposing them to global competition. This same law is one of the primary reasons why Puerto Rico is in such a severe financial crisis in the first place, as it drives up cost of living on the island overall.

The act was quickly lifted to help Texas and Florida in the wake of Hurricane Harvey and Irma. The Department of Homeland Security said it was able to lift the restrictions quickly because the Department of Defense requested a waiver for those states but hadn’t done so for Puerto Rico. The waiver will be in effect for 10 days.

SOURCE: The New York Times, CNN

SEE ALSO:

Here Are 6 Things We’re Forgetting About Puerto Rico After Hurricane Maria

Carmelo Anthony Pens Emotional Essay To Puerto Rico In Hurricane Maria’s Aftermath

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

10 photos Launch gallery

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Continue reading This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

This Is What Puerto Rico Looks Like After Hurricane Maria

Here’s what residents woke up to after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
Disney ABC Television Group Hosts TCA Summer Press Tour
Actress Jenifer Lewis Takes “For The Big D…
 25 mins ago
09.29.17
5k a day
$5k A Day Text To Win!
 1 hour ago
09.29.17
‘HTGAWM’ Recap: Laurel’s Dad Might Have More Tricks…
 10 hours ago
09.29.17
Tamar Braxton To Wendy Williams: ‘This Is Why…
 11 hours ago
09.29.17
Rihanna Takes To Twitter To Remind Trump About…
 14 hours ago
09.29.17
The Art Of The Snapback! Serena Williams’ Post-Baby…
 15 hours ago
09.29.17
Are You Ready For The ‘Coming To America’…
 20 hours ago
09.29.17
WATCH: Toya Wright Created An Entire Movie Trailer…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Rob Kardashian And Kylie Jenner Sue Blac Chyna…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
2016 Daytime Emmy Awards - Arrivals
Tamar Braxton’s Husband Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay…
 22 hours ago
09.28.17
Vince Herbert Ordered To Pay $3.4 Million Debt…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
2017 NBCUniversal Upfront
Megyn Kelly Just Learned That You Don’t Ask…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
Janet Jackson In 'Poetic Justice'
Janet Jackson Fans Are Not Here For Justin…
 23 hours ago
09.28.17
Photos