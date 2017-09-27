Michelle Obama Inspires With Words Of Wisdom In Boston Speech

Michelle Obama‘s keynote address at a conference Wednesday morning in Boston was chock full of inspiring quotes and anecdotes, according to a number of Twitter users who took to social media to document the speech. The former first lady was speaking at the annual conference for INBOUND, which describes itself as providing “the inspiration, education, and connections you need to grow and transform your business.”

Her speech seemingly covered the gamut and touched on a number of topics, but most of her words that were shared on Twitter seemed to center on women and the 2016 general election.

“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against her own voice,” she reportedly told the packed crowd at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.

"Any woman who voted against Hillary voted against her own voice." —@MichelleObama #INBOUND17 — Delia Harrington (@DeliaMary) September 27, 2017

"When you're a grown up, it doesn't matter what other people say about you; you know who you are" -Michelle Obama #INBOUND17 — courtland smith (@MktingHipster) September 27, 2017

"It always feels better to deal with people with kindness"-Michelle Obama #INBOUND17 — Everbrave (@everbraveca) September 27, 2017

"Let's not put too much on our plates so we can't do everything well or excellently." -Michele Obama #INBOUND17 — Rachael Bailey (@RachaelMBailey) September 27, 2017

Obama’s speech was also captured by a series of photos and videos at the event, with users exclaiming how excited they were to be in the presence of the only Black first lady.

Empathy takes practice. Valuable and powerful words from @MichelleObama herself! Not a bad way yo start the Day at #INBOUND17 #Boston pic.twitter.com/W7zq7c1017 — Six Foot Designs (@sixfootdesigns) September 27, 2017

I'm in the presence of Michelle Obama! It's like being in church only better! https://t.co/BYgDzH9bxn — Nnenna Umelloh (@NnennaNoNonsens) September 27, 2017

A keynote delivered with intelligence and grace. What an inspiration you are @MichelleObama. #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/AekN4dc0DB — Prodo (@Prodo) September 27, 2017

Some of her speech’s words were applicable to current events, including the controversy surrounding the NFL’s kneeling protest of the national anthem as well as her husband’s successor in the White House.

"It's hard to stand up for yourself if you don't love yourself." – Michelle Obama #INBOUND17 — Dave (@dwsant) September 27, 2017

"Responding with anger may feel good in the moment, but never feels good in the long run" – Michelle Obama #INBOUND17 pic.twitter.com/ZWqUlUzI8d — Paul Herrera (@PaulRHerrera) September 27, 2017

Obama has been on somewhat of a speaking tour recently, with Boston being her latest stop. Her speech Wednesday came one day after a similar visit to Florida, where she used her keynote speech on Tuesday to speak about ways to improve diversity in tech companies, according to the Associated Press.

She also offered some encouragement to young girls during a video message played at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday, the Hill reported.

“Today, 130 million girls of all ages are still not in school. This breaks my heart, both as a woman whose life was transformed by my education and as the mother of two daughters who wants them and every girl on this planet to fulfill her boundless potential,” she said on the video. “So while times change and I may no longer live in the White House, I have no intention of walking away from these girls.”

