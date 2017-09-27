Michelle Obama Inspires With Words Of Wisdom In Boston Speech

Michelle Obama‘s keynote address at a conference Wednesday morning in Boston was chock full of inspiring quotes and anecdotes, according to a number of Twitter users who took to social media to document the speech. The former first lady was speaking at the annual conference for INBOUND, which describes itself as providing “the inspiration, education, and connections you need to grow and transform your business.”
Her speech seemingly covered the gamut and touched on a number of topics, but most of her words that were shared on Twitter seemed to center on women and the 2016 general election.
“Any woman who voted against Hillary Clinton voted against her own voice,” she reportedly told the packed crowd at the Boston Convention & Exhibition Center.
Obama’s speech was also captured by a series of photos and videos at the event, with users exclaiming how excited they were to be in the presence of the only Black first lady.
Some of her speech’s words were applicable to current events, including the controversy surrounding the NFL’s kneeling protest of the national anthem as well as her husband’s successor in the White House.
Obama has been on somewhat of a speaking tour recently, with Boston being her latest stop. Her speech Wednesday came one day after a similar visit to Florida, where she used her keynote speech on Tuesday to speak about ways to improve diversity in tech companies, according to the Associated Press.
She also offered some encouragement to young girls during a video message played at the Global Citizens Festival on Saturday, the Hill reported.
“Today, 130 million girls of all ages are still not in school. This breaks my heart, both as a woman whose life was transformed by my education and as the mother of two daughters who wants them and every girl on this planet to fulfill her boundless potential,” she said on the video. “So while times change and I may no longer live in the White House, I have no intention of walking away from these girls.”
