Sending Food and Water to Puerto Rico

Renew Counseling Center in Fayetteville is collecting food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and more to send down to Puerto Rico. FEMA has been spread thin with the 3 major hurricanes to hit this year, plus the fires in the west that Puerto Rico hasn’t gotten a lot of aid. The organization is trying to ship everything that they have collected this weekend. If you can’t help out right now, they plan to go a few more times. Let’s help our other brothers and sister in Puerto Rico! Click here to find out more details from WTVD about the collection.

