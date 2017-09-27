News
Sending Food and Water to Puerto Rico

bvick
TOPSHOT-PUERTORICO-CARIBBEAN-WEATHER-HURRICANE

Source: HECTOR RETAMAL / Getty

Renew Counseling Center in Fayetteville is collecting food, water, clothing, cleaning supplies and more to send down to Puerto Rico. FEMA has been spread thin with the 3 major hurricanes to hit this year, plus the fires in the west that Puerto Rico hasn’t gotten a lot of aid. The organization is trying to ship everything that they have collected this weekend. If you can’t help out right now, they plan to go a few more times. Let’s help our other brothers and sister in Puerto Rico! Click here to find out more details from WTVD about the collection.

Photos