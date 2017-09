Top Of The Morning: Bill Was Up Partying All Night!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/27/17- Bill was up partying all night! He went to the Def Comedy Jam Special on Netflix last night and needs all the energy he could get! Tracy Morgan, Dave Chappelle, Chris Tucker and others made the night a good one! But Bill reminisced about Def Comedy Jam’s in the past and how you knew you were going to have a good laugh that night.

