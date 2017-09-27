TJMS
Home > TJMS

Morning Minute: It’s In The Constitution!

Foxy NC staff
Leave a comment


09/27/17- It seems like Donald Trump has forgotten about our right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest because he’s demanding that the NFL make it mandatory for players to stand during the National Anthem. So what’s the Constitution for again? Chris Paul reminds him real quick!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3:
Women's Empowerment - Taraji P. Henson

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

29 photos Launch gallery

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Morning Minute: It’s In The Constitution!

WE 2017: Taraji P. Henson Shines On Stage [PHOTOS]

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Latest
10th Annual Global Women's Rights Awards
Shonda Rhimes & Grey’s Anatomy Cast Take a…
 4 hours ago
09.27.17
Tiny Just Gave T.I. The Biggest Birthday Shout…
 15 hours ago
09.27.17
Jesse Williams Agrees To Pay Ex-Wife Aryn Drake-Lee…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
Fall Into Fashion: The Easiest Ways To Transition…
 23 hours ago
09.27.17
The Best Summer Movies & Shows From Summer…
 24 hours ago
09.26.17
FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Show
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
8-Year-Old Boy Killed While Trying To Stop Sister…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Wendy Williams Rings The NASDAQ Opening Bell - August 25, 2010
How you doin’ Wendy: Rumors Hubby Has a…
 1 day ago
09.26.17
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
Relationship Between St. Louis Police And Residents Worsens…
 1 day ago
09.27.17
The Rise Of Cardi B, Our Favorite ‘Round…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
2017 Summer TCA Tour - Disney ABC Television Group - Arrivals
We Love Her! Check Out Vogue’s 73 Questions…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Tamar Braxton
New Music: Tamar Delivers Another single “Blind”From Upcoming…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
12th Annual MusiCares MAP Fund Tribute Concert - Show
Tamar Braxton Says She’s Leaving Music To Protect…
 2 days ago
09.25.17
Photos