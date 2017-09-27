Morning Minute: It’s In The Constitution!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/27/17- It seems like Donald Trump has forgotten about our right to freedom of speech and peaceful protest because he’s demanding that the NFL make it mandatory for players to stand during the National Anthem. So what’s the Constitution for again? Chris Paul reminds him real quick!

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: