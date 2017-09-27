Rev. Al Sharpton: ‘Don’t Let Trump Get It Twisted’

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rev. Al Sharpton believes that we shouldn’t “let the President flip the script” on the NFL protest.

“The protest by the NFL players and by the NBA players supporting them is around the issue of racism and police brutality, ” he explains.

Sharpton was careful to point out that it was not about the flag or the National Anthem.

Listen above to hear the full commentary.

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter and Instagram

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Foxy 107.1-104.3: