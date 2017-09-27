TJMS
Rev. Al Sharpton: 'Don't Let Trump Get It Twisted'

Foxy NC staff
Rev. Al Sharpton believes that we shouldn’t “let the President flip the script” on the NFL protest.

“The protest by the NFL players and by the NBA players supporting them is around the issue of racism and police brutality, ” he explains.

Sharpton was careful to point out that it was not about the flag or the National Anthem.

Listen above to hear the full commentary.

