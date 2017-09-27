Shonda Rhimes & Grey’s Anatomy Cast Take a Knee in ‘Solidarity of Racial Justice’ at 300th Episode Party

Source: Earl Gibson III / Getty
Shonda Rhimes and the cast of “Grey’s Anatomy” joined the athletes, artists, and activists publicly kneeling to protest racial injustice at the 300th episode celebration party.
The photo features Rhimes, along with cast members Jesse Williams, Ellen Pompeo and Debbie Allen on one knee with their hands over their hearts expressing their solidarity with the NFL.
“and we took a knee in solidarity of racial justice. #takeaknee #greysanatomy #300th.
Across the NFL, hundreds of players either linked arms or kneeled during the national anthem performance of last Sunday’s games, in solidarity with one another and against the president’s attacks.
The solidarity movement shows no signs of slowing down. Actors
David Duchovny and Gillian Anderson appear on the set of “The X-Files,” with arms linked and each on one knee.
