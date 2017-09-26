Entertainment News
Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing the National Anthem

Jodi Berry
Jordin Sparks didn’t kneel, but she took a more subtle approach to get her message across at the Cowboys and Cardinals game on Monday night. Sparks wrote Proverbs 31:8-9 on her mic hand before performing the National Anthem. Sparks’ father, Phillippi Sparks, played in the NFL for nine years for the New York Giants and the Cowboys.

