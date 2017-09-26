Jordin Sparks Makes Her Own Statement While Singing the National Anthem

Jordin Sparks didn’t kneel, but she took a more subtle approach to get her message across at the Cowboys and Cardinals game on Monday night. Sparks wrote Proverbs 31:8-9 on her mic hand before performing the National Anthem. Sparks’ father, Phillippi Sparks, played in the NFL for nine years for the New York Giants and the Cowboys.

Jordin Sparks supports "those who have no voice" during national anthem at Cowboys-Cardinals game https://t.co/w2k9TKJ420 pic.twitter.com/Fq5MO4bRS3 — New York Daily News (@NYDailyNews) September 26, 2017

Jordin Sparks using Proverbs 31:8-9 to remind this "Christian nation" of its values is profound, relevant and accessible. pic.twitter.com/C4SzCS6Ozj — Wilkine Brutus (@wilkinebrutus) September 26, 2017

