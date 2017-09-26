Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By My Guy”

Yesterday, The Daily Mail alleged that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on the television host for the past ten years with a 32-year old massage therapist. The gossip site, which followed Wendy’s husband around for a full year, claims that Hunter purchased the woman a $765,000 house just miles away from the home he shares with his wife.

According to the report, the woman’s name is Sharina Hudson, and she previously lived in a 2-bedroom condo owned by Hunter. The Daily Mail says that the woman is sporting a large diamond ring that appears to be an engagement ring.

Wendy addressed the rumor this morning on her talk show:

Naturally, the internet had some thoughts:

i wonder if Wendy Williams gonna talk about her husband's affair on hot topics pic.twitter.com/XoH3mkO3HD — Ty (@Freexone_) September 25, 2017

Wait… Wendy Williams husband is cheating on her and lives a double life with a whole different family? That’s terrible. pic.twitter.com/WwqpF6NUYU — Sabrina (@sabrinadunn) September 25, 2017

Wendy Williams husband bought his mistress of 10 years a 750,000 home just nine miles from the home him and Wendy share… pic.twitter.com/pOZ9KUdjZT — Thotterbopper (@LexiLuv47) September 25, 2017

