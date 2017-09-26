Entertainment News
Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By My Guy”

Karen Clark
Wendy Williams Birthday Party at Tens

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Yesterday, The Daily Mail alleged that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on the television host for the past ten years with a 32-year old massage therapist. The gossip site, which followed Wendy’s husband around for a full year, claims that Hunter purchased the woman a $765,000 house just miles away from the home he shares with his wife.

According to the report, the woman’s name is Sharina Hudson, and she previously lived in a 2-bedroom condo owned by Hunter. The Daily Mail says that the woman is sporting a large diamond ring that appears to be an engagement ring.

Wendy addressed the rumor this morning on her talk show:

 

 

Naturally, the internet had some thoughts:

 

 

Ron Cephas Jones starred in the first season of NBC drama ‘This Is Us.’ He played William Hill, the long lost biological father of Randall Pearson (Sterling K. Brown).

 

Photos