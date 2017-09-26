Wendy Williams On Cheating Scandal: “I Stand By My Guy”

Yesterday, The Daily Mail alleged that Wendy Williams’ husband, Kevin Hunter, has been cheating on the television host for the past ten years with a 32-year old massage therapist. The gossip site, which followed Wendy’s husband around for a full year, claims that Hunter purchased the woman a $765,000 house just miles away from the home he shares with his wife.
According to the report, the woman’s name is Sharina Hudson, and she previously lived in a 2-bedroom condo owned by Hunter. The Daily Mail says that the woman is sporting a large diamond ring that appears to be an engagement ring.
Wendy addressed the rumor this morning on her talk show:
TSRStaff: Thembi ( @ThembiTV_ ) via: @wendyshow | @fox5ny _____________________________________ Yesterday, cheating rumors of #WendyWilliams’ husband, #KevinHunter, spilled in our tea cups! _____________________________________ Reports claim that Kevin has a whole mistress he’s been seeing for 10 years ya’ll, and that he allegedly bought her a 6 figure home just miles away from his home with Wendy. _____________________________________ Today on her show, aunty Wendy addressed being a hot topic herself. Sis shut the rumors down, stating that “all is well in Hunterville”. _____________________________________ She joked that she would–read more & watch full clip at theshaderoom.com
Naturally, the internet had some thoughts:
Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones
Everything You Never Knew About ‘This Is Us’ TV Dad Ron Cephas Jones
1. ‘This Is Us’ makes Jones cry, too.1 of 11
2. Jones’ acting credits go way, way back.2 of 11
3. Jones is also a formidable theater and TV vet.3 of 11
4. Jones shares a real life connection with his TV son, Sterling K. Brown.4 of 11
5. Jones was recognized at this year’s Emmys.5 of 11
6. Jones has a daughter who takes after him in the acting department.6 of 11
7. Jasmine is really proud of her dad’s hard work and success.7 of 11
8. Jones is an East Coast fella.8 of 11
9. The script is what got Jones excited about ‘This Is Us.’9 of 11
10. We’ll see William Hill again.10 of 11
11. Music is one of Jones’ major loves in real life, too11 of 11
Twitter/Snapchat: @The_KarenClark