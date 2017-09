Fat Man’s Corner: Best Church Functions To Get Food At!

Your browser does not support iframes.

09/26/17- Church functions are some of the best places to get good food. Like the church anniversary or the pastors anniversary. But you’ve got to wait for the pastor to get his serving and hope the good stuff is left! And don’t forget church funerals. Nothing like crying and fixing yourself a plate of healing food!

